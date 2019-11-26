Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-06-25-29-37
(two, six, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $236,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-06-25-29-37
(two, six, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $236,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99!VIEW OFFER
Comments