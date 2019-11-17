Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-19-34-36-40
(seven, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $286,000
