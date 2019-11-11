Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-15-27-28-42
(seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000
GA Lottery.
Comments