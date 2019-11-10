Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
01-02-04-05-08-09-10-14-17-18-20-21
(one, two, four, five, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
03-05-06-07-08-10-11-13-14-15-19-24
(three, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
01-03-08-10-12-13-14-17-18-20-21-23
(one, three, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)
4-1-1
(four, one, one)
3-2-5
(three, two, five)
4-6-2-4
(four, six, two, four)
3-7-2-3
(three, seven, two, three)
11-18-30-32-44, Cash Ball: 2
(eleven, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty-four; Cash Ball: two)
4-1-9-5-9
(four, one, nine, five, nine)
1-8-1-2-3
(one, eight, one, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
