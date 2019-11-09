Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
01-06-08-09-10-11-12-13-14-15-18-20
(one, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, twenty)
01-02-04-06-08-09-10-14-20-22-23-24
(one, two, four, six, eight, nine, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-05-06-07-08-10-11-14-16-20-22-24
(one, five, six, seven, eight, ten, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
4-9-5
(four, nine, five)
4-3-7
(four, three, seven)
9-9-3-0
(nine, nine, three, zero)
4-2-0-8
(four, two, zero, eight)
12-15-33-34-44, Cash Ball: 4
(twelve, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-four; Cash Ball: four)
7-6-2-0-8
(seven, six, two, zero, eight)
8-1-8-8-9
(eight, one, eight, eight, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $163 million
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
