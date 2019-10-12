Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
3-6-8-5-0
(three, six, eight, five, zero)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
3-6-8-5-0
(three, six, eight, five, zero)
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Evening' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments