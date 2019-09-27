Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-16-18-31-32
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $426,000
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-16-18-31-32
(eight, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $426,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments