Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
02-11-18-20-34-40
(two, eleven, eighteen, twenty, thirty-four, forty)
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing Night' game.
