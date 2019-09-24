Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-14-26-27-39
(four, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
