Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
04-06-11-12-13-14-15-17-19-21-22-24
(four, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)
01-03-04-06-09-14-15-16-17-20-22-24
(one, three, four, six, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)
02-04-05-07-08-11-14-15-21-22-23-24
(two, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
9-5-2
(nine, five, two)
2-8-2
(two, eight, two)
1-7-1-9
(one, seven, one, nine)
9-8-4-9
(nine, eight, four, nine)
08-11-15-22-29, Cash Ball: 3
(eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
0-3-7-6-1
(zero, three, seven, six, one)
2-6-1-1-0
(two, six, one, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $211 million
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Comments