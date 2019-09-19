GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

04-06-11-12-13-14-15-17-19-21-22-24

(four, six, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-03-04-06-09-14-15-16-17-20-22-24

(one, three, four, six, nine, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

02-04-05-07-08-11-14-15-21-22-23-24

(two, four, five, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

9-5-2

(nine, five, two)

2-8-2

(two, eight, two)

1-7-1-9

(one, seven, one, nine)

9-8-4-9

(nine, eight, four, nine)

08-11-15-22-29, Cash Ball: 3

(eight, eleven, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: three)

0-3-7-6-1

(zero, three, seven, six, one)

2-6-1-1-0

(two, six, one, one, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $211 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million