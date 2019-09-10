Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-12-26-33-36
(seven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
