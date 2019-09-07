Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
04-05-06-07-08-11-12-16-18-19-21-24
(four, five, six, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
02-06-07-08-09-10-18-19-20-21-22-23
(two, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-03-04-05-07-10-12-13-15-19-21-22
(two, three, four, five, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-02-03-05-08-12-13-14-16-18-20-21
(one, two, three, five, eight, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one)
6-3-6
(six, three, six)
6-1-8
(six, one, eight)
9-4-7
(nine, four, seven)
8-4-2-3
(eight, four, two, three)
1-7-1-5
(one, seven, one, five)
9-2-9-0
(nine, two, nine, zero)
06-18-24-25-51, Cash Ball: 3
(six, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, fifty-one; Cash Ball: three)
14-24-29-34-41
(fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $596,000
6-9-0-7-6
(six, nine, zero, seven, six)
7-6-8-1-4
(seven, six, eight, one, four)
04-11-13-19-31, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
(four, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, thirty-one; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
