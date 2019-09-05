Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
01-02-04-05-08-10-12-13-14-17-22-23
(one, two, four, five, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
01-03-04-05-06-09-10-15-17-19-20-23
(one, three, four, five, six, nine, ten, fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three)
01-02-05-06-07-09-12-13-15-17-18-24
(one, two, five, six, seven, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four)
8-3-5
(eight, three, five)
0-6-1
(zero, six, one)
3-5-7-7
(three, five, seven, seven)
2-1-3-6
(two, one, three, six)
09-25-32-36-60, Cash Ball: 3
(nine, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-six, sixty; Cash Ball: three)
9-0-0-6-2
(nine, zero, zero, six, two)
5-8-7-1-7
(five, eight, seven, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments