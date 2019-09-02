GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-03-04-05-07-08-09-12-16-17-18-24

(two, three, four, five, seven, eight, nine, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four)

02-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-22

(two, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-two)

01-03-04-09-11-12-14-15-18-19-20-24

(one, three, four, nine, eleven, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)

2-9-2

(two, nine, two)

0-1-3

(zero, one, three)

3-0-0-5

(three, zero, zero, five)

9-8-6-2

(nine, eight, six, two)

06-09-22-46-48, Cash Ball: 3

(six, nine, twenty-two, forty-six, forty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

3-5-2-7-9

(three, five, two, seven, nine)

5-7-0-4-8

(five, seven, zero, four, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million