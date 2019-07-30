Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-02-03-07-08-11-12-15-16-20-21-24
(one, two, three, seven, eight, eleven, twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four)
03-04-09-10-12-13-16-17-18-19-20-21
(three, four, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one)
03-04-05-07-08-14-15-16-18-20-23-24
(three, four, five, seven, eight, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four)
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
9-5-0
(nine, five, zero)
1-4-9-4
(one, four, nine, four)
8-7-5-6
(eight, seven, five, six)
06-10-19-26-42, Cash Ball: 4
(six, ten, nineteen, twenty-six, forty-two; Cash Ball: four)
8-7-2-4-6
(eight, seven, two, four, six)
8-0-6-8-3
(eight, zero, six, eight, three)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
Comments