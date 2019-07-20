GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-03-04-05-07-14-16-18-20-21-22-23

(two, three, four, five, seven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

02-03-05-07-08-10-12-13-17-18-20-24

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(two, three, five, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)

6-7-2

(six, seven, two)

1-4-4-8

(one, four, four, eight)

0-2-3-0-3

(zero, two, three, zero, three)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million