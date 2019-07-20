Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-03-04-05-07-14-16-18-20-21-22-23
(two, three, four, five, seven, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
02-03-05-07-08-10-12-13-17-18-20-24
(two, three, five, seven, eight, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)
6-7-2
(six, seven, two)
1-4-4-8
(one, four, four, eight)
0-2-3-0-3
(zero, two, three, zero, three)
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
