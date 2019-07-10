Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-02-04-07-08-13-15-20-21-22-23-24
(one, two, four, seven, eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
02-04-05-06-08-09-10-11-12-13-15-19
(two, four, five, six, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, nineteen)
02-03-04-10-11-12-13-14-15-16-17-20
(two, three, four, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty)
9-7-4
(nine, seven, four)
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
5-3-0-4
(five, three, zero, four)
8-8-8-4
(eight, eight, eight, four)
09-20-34-58-60, Cash Ball: 4
(nine, twenty, thirty-four, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: four)
6-5-0-9-3
(six, five, zero, nine, three)
4-4-5-4-7
(four, four, five, four, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $121 million
Estimated jackpot: $180 million
