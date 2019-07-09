GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-04-05-06-09-11-13-14-17-21-22-23

(three, four, five, six, nine, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-03-04-06-09-10-12-16-19-21-22-23

(one, three, four, six, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

02-03-05-07-11-14-16-20-21-22-23-24

(two, three, five, seven, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

8-7-3

(eight, seven, three)

2-4-1-6

(two, four, one, six)

6-0-6-0

(six, zero, six, zero)

08-10-18-24-48, Cash Ball: 4

(eight, ten, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

2-4-3-3-9

(two, four, three, three, nine)

4-8-6-5-4

(four, eight, six, five, four)

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

Estimated jackpot: $180 million