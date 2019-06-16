Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-08-20-21-22
(six, eight, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $532,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-08-20-21-22
(six, eight, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $532,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments