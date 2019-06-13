GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

KD-JH-4C-4D-7S

(KD, JH, 4C, 4D, 7S)

03-04-06-07-08-09-10-12-13-20-21-23

(three, four, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

01-02-03-04-05-06-07-10-11-13-21-22

(one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-02-03-04-09-10-11-16-17-19-21-23

(one, two, three, four, nine, ten, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

02-03-04-06-08-09-13-15-16-20-21-23

(two, three, four, six, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

8-7-8

(eight, seven, eight)

1-2-7

(one, two, seven)

1-6-8

(one, six, eight)

1-3-7-6

(one, three, seven, six)

2-9-3-0

(two, nine, three, zero)

9-3-8-8

(nine, three, eight, eight)

06-15-21-30-41

(six, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $185,000

9-5-5-3-7

(nine, five, five, three, seven)

9-0-2-1-1

(nine, zero, two, one, one)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

05-35-38-42-57, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(five, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, fifty-seven; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $66 million