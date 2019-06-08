Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
0-5-3-6-0
(zero, five, three, six, zero)
The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
0-5-3-6-0
(zero, five, three, six, zero)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments