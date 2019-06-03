Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
9-5-7-7-5
(nine, five, seven, seven, five)
