Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-09-19-22-26
(eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $182,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
08-09-19-22-26
(eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $182,000
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments