Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
7-7-9-9-2
(seven, seven, nine, nine, two)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:
7-7-9-9-2
(seven, seven, nine, nine, two)
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The TelegraphSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments