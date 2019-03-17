Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
8-6-3-3
(eight, six, three, three)
GA Lottery.
