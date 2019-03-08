GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5D-2H-5H-6H-6S
(5D, 2H, 5H, 6H, 6S)
02-03-04-05-07-10-12-13-15-16-17-22
(two, three, four, five, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
01-02-03-04-08-11-12-14-17-20-21-22
(one, two, three, four, eight, eleven, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)
01-02-03-04-05-08-11-13-15-17-23-24
(one, two, three, four, five, eight, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
01-04-05-09-10-11-13-16-19-21-22-23
(one, four, five, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)
4-3-6
(four, three, six)
9-5-2
(nine, five, two)
5-6-3
(five, six, three)
8-8-2-1
(eight, eight, two, one)
4-5-9-5
(four, five, nine, five)
4-5-1-8
(four, five, one, eight)
07-14-20-38-58, Cash Ball: 1
(seven, fourteen, twenty, thirty-eight, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
13-17-21-33-37
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000
4-6-6-0-6
(four, six, six, zero, six)
0-4-0-8-0
(zero, four, zero, eight, zero)
19-27-35-41-42-46
(nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $414 million
