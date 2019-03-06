Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
6-5-3-8
(six, five, three, eight)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
6-5-3-8
(six, five, three, eight)
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The TelegraphSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments