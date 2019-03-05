Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The Associated Press

March 05, 2019 07:16 PM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:

AH-3C-5C-10C-9H

(AH, 3C, 5C, 10C, 9H)

  Comments  