Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
9-7-3-9
(nine, seven, three, nine)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
9-7-3-9
(nine, seven, three, nine)
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The TelegraphSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments