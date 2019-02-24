Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
09-15-18-32-41
(nine, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-one)
GA Lottery.
