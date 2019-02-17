Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
9-9-3-0
(nine, nine, three, zero)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:
9-9-3-0
(nine, nine, three, zero)
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The TelegraphSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments