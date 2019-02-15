Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
6-0-3-2
(six, zero, three, two)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
6-0-3-2
(six, zero, three, two)
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The TelegraphSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments