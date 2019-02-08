Winning numbers drawn in ’5 Card Cash’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QC-6D-2H-4S-6S
(QC, 6D, 2H, 4S, 6S)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:
QC-6D-2H-4S-6S
(QC, 6D, 2H, 4S, 6S)
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
GA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The TelegraphSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments