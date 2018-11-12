Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 12, 2018 11:19 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

3C-7C-10H-4S-8S

(3C, 7C, 10H, 4S, 8S)

01-03-05-09-10-13-16-17-18-20-21-23

(one, three, five, nine, ten, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three)

02-05-08-09-11-12-15-18-19-20-22-24

(two, five, eight, nine, eleven, twelve, fifteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-04-06-07-09-10-11-13-19-20-22-24

(one, four, six, seven, nine, ten, eleven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

03-05-07-09-11-16-17-19-21-22-23-24

(three, five, seven, nine, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

4-6-4

(four, six, four)

1-8-8

(one, eight, eight)

9-6-6-1

(nine, six, six, one)

9-2-5-2

(nine, two, five, two)

04-15-44-51-52, Cash Ball: 2

(four, fifteen, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)

4-4-4-8-7

(four, four, four, eight, seven)

5-9-0-6-0

(five, nine, zero, six, zero)

05-10-12-13-16-34

(five, ten, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

Estimated jackpot: $107 million

  Comments  