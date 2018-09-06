Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 06, 2018 09:24 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

3C-6C-8C-9C-3D

(3C, 6C, 8C, 9C, 3D)

01-02-04-06-07-08-11-13-16-17-18-19

(one, two, four, six, seven, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen)

01-03-04-05-06-08-14-15-16-20-21-22

(one, three, four, five, six, eight, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

01-04-06-08-10-14-15-17-18-20-21-22

(one, four, six, eight, ten, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two)

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

1-8-7

(one, eight, seven)

3-2-2-0

(three, two, two, zero)

1-0-3-1

(one, zero, three, one)

06-11-13-32-38, Cash Ball: 3

(six, eleven, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: three)

6-9-6-9-3

(six, nine, six, nine, three)

7-2-9-8-2

(seven, two, nine, eight, two)

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

Estimated jackpot: $114 million

  Comments  