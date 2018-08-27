Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘All or Nothing Morning’ game

The Associated Press

August 27, 2018 10:46 AM

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday morning's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "All or Nothing Morning" game were:

03-06-08-09-10-12-13-14-15-17-20-21

(three, six, eight, nine, ten, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one)

