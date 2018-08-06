Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

August 06, 2018 09:23 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

AS-2H-7H-8H-5S

(AS, 2H, 7H, 8H, 5S)

03-06-09-12-13-14-15-17-18-20-22-24

(three, six, nine, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

04-05-07-08-10-11-12-13-20-21-22-23

(four, five, seven, eight, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-02-04-09-12-17-18-19-20-22-23-24

(one, two, four, nine, twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

2-3-9

(two, three, nine)

6-7-3

(six, seven, three)

8-6-9-7

(eight, six, nine, seven)

4-1-7-5

(four, one, seven, five)

13-50-53-58-60, Cash Ball: 3

(thirteen, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

5-6-3-8-9

(five, six, three, eight, nine)

2-9-1-8-3

(two, nine, one, eight, three)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $223 million

  Comments  