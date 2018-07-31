GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
QC-5H-5S-7S-10S
01-02-03-04-05-09-15-16-18-19-22-23
01-07-08-09-11-14-15-17-18-20-22-24
01-02-04-09-11-15-18-20-21-22-23-24
01-03-04-05-09-11-15-16-18-19-21-23
5-3-4
3-2-1
8-2-7
6-4-6-6
8-2-0-1
0-7-9-5
03-20-23-32-40
7-2-2-0-3
4-2-2-4-9
12-15-35-64-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $187 million
