Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

July 31, 2018 11:58 PM

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

QC-5H-5S-7S-10S

(QC, 5H, 5S, 7S, 10S)

01-02-03-04-05-09-15-16-18-19-22-23

(one, two, three, four, five, nine, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

01-07-08-09-11-14-15-17-18-20-22-24

(one, seven, eight, nine, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)

01-02-04-09-11-15-18-20-21-22-23-24

(one, two, four, nine, eleven, fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

01-03-04-05-09-11-15-16-18-19-21-23

(one, three, four, five, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

5-3-4

(five, three, four)

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

8-2-7

(eight, two, seven)

6-4-6-6

(six, four, six, six)

8-2-0-1

(eight, two, zero, one)

0-7-9-5

(zero, seven, nine, five)

03-20-23-32-40

(three, twenty, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty)

7-2-2-0-3

(seven, two, two, zero, three)

4-2-2-4-9

(four, two, two, four, nine)

12-15-35-64-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, fifteen, thirty-five, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $187 million

  Comments  