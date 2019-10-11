Education
What you need to know about the upcoming school sales tax info sessions in Bibb County
The Bibb County committee that helps decide how to spend your school tax dollars has planned two public information sessions this month.
The ESPLOST Oversight Committee will host sessions:
- Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. – Carter Elementary School cafeteria, 5910 Zebulon Road
- Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. – Northeast High School auditorium, 1646 Upper River Road
ESPLOST stands for Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The current 1% sales tax provides funding for new schools, renovations, school furniture, school buses and more.
The vote to considering renewing the ESPLOST in Bibb County is scheduled for Nov. 5.
