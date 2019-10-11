What you need to know about the upcoming school sales tax info sessions in Bibb County

SHARE COPY LINK

The Bibb County committee that helps decide how to spend your school tax dollars has planned two public information sessions this month.

The ESPLOST Oversight Committee will host sessions:

Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. – Carter Elementary School cafeteria, 5910 Zebulon Road

Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. – Northeast High School auditorium, 1646 Upper River Road

ESPLOST stands for Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

The current 1% sales tax provides funding for new schools, renovations, school furniture, school buses and more.

The vote to considering renewing the ESPLOST in Bibb County is scheduled for Nov. 5.