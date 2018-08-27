Middle school teacher became counselor to help students’ social, emotional needs

Desia Selby, once a language arts teacher at Weaver Middle School, became a counselor to help students' social and emotional development. Selby meets with students both one-on-one and in groups to provide academic and career guidance.
