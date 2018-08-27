Middle school teacher became counselor to help students’ social, emotional needs
Desia Selby, once a language arts teacher at Weaver Middle School, became a counselor to help students' social and emotional development. Selby meets with students both one-on-one and in groups to provide academic and career guidance.
Earl Colvin, director of facilities for Jones County schools, talks about the improvements to Jones County High and what the timeline is for completion. Among improvements are a new athletic building and College and Career Academy.
The Telegraph, Mercer University, Navicent Health and community partners awarded $130,000 in scholarships for Middle Georgia students to attend college. Awards were given Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at a luncheon at Mercer.
Macon's annual Magnolia Soap Box Derby is April 14, and one of the events is the Gravity Racing Challenge for high school students. This year, there are about 20 teams from area high schools and after-school groups.
Central High School is one of three schools in the Bibb County district that is piloting a "bring your own device" policy. The district is working on a district-wide initiative, which would allow students to use their personal electronics when tea
High school students across Florida staged walkouts and protests to show solidarity and demand tougher state and federal gun laws. The protests were in response to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida th
Dream Academy Charter School plans to open in August to 560 students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Chairwoman Karla Redding-Andrews announced the school's location Tuesday morning during a news conference.
"No Greater Love” premiers Friday at 25 U.S. theaters, including in Fort Benning, Lawrenceville and Buford in Georgia. The documentary follows the Second 327th Infantry Battalion, 101st Airborne Division — nicknamed “No Slack” — during a year-long