NC 2-year-old found in Georgia with mother wanted in murder investigation, police say

A woman wanted in a murder investigation and her 2-year-old son have been found in Georgia.

Camille Singleton, 31, who police say fatally shot 68-year-old Inita Gaither in Johnston County, was arrested by the South Fulton Police Department near Atlanta.

Singleton and her son, Dior, are both in custody, according to Clayton town spokesperson Nathanael Shelton. Clayton Police detectives are on their way to Georgia to continue their investigation, Shelton said.

An Amber Alert is being issued for 2-year-old Dior Singleton. Clayton NC police believe he is with his mother, Camille Singleton who is wanted for the murder of Inita Gaither on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Clayton Police Department

The arrest comes after an Amber Alert was issued Friday for the 2-year-old boy who was taken by his mother after police say she shot Gaither. The Amber Alert said Singleton and her son’s “possible destination” included Arkansas, Virginia, or Macon, Georgia.

Clayton Police requested the Amber Alert, which was granted after investigators learned “additional information” about Singleton through Dior’s father, who is deployed on a U.S. Navy ship at sea, according to a release.

Police say Gaither’s body was found Thursday around 4:30 p.m. when officers went to her Crawford Parkway home on a welfare check, the release stated.

She had been shot in the head with a handgun, according to a police incident report.

Police have not identified the relationship between Singleton and Gaither.

The police department previously identified Singleton’s child as her daughter, which is incorrect, Shelton said.

This story was originally published October 3, 2021 2:04 PM.