MS Coast men charged in organized crime ring targeting stores in six states, records say

Four Coast residents are charged in a six-state organized crime ring involving the theft of high-priced goods from home improvement stores that were late sold over the Internet on websites such as eBay.

The suspects are Sarath ”Jay” Sang Tea and Calvin Romel Lewis, both of Gulfport, and Timothy Lamont Davis and Issac Lavon Nathan, both of Pascagoula.

Each is facing separate charges in the 28-count indictment alleging wire and mail fraud and interstate travel in aid of racketeering for their involvement in the alleged thefts of tools, electronics and other items from Home Depot and Lowe’s stores in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee, the records say.

The suspects allegedly concealed the thefts by removing cheaper merchandise, such as microwaves, ceiling fans and sinks, from the larger boxes they are sold in and then stuffing the empty boxes with other high-priced stolen goods.

The crimes occurred between August 2018 and June 2020.

Authorities started to uncover the extensive theft ring in the months after Home Depot employees in Lithia, Georgia, discovered stolen goods in a box Lewis and Nelson were attempting to check out with on Feb. 8, 2020.

A search of their vehicles that day in 2020 resulted in the recovery of two additional Home Depot boxes filled with stolen goods from stores in two other Georgia towns.

As part of the conspiracy, the records say, Tea would pay the three other co-conspirators a percentage of the overall price of the stolen merchandise, and then Tea would sell the items over the Internet.

During the investigation, authorities obtained warrants to search cellphone records and text messages found various messages between Tea and the three allegedly stealing the goods.

For example, in one text message on Nov. 2, 2019, the records say, Lewis told Tea, “Got one big box from home Depot, be there at 9,” and in another on Jan. 1 ,2020, Lewis wrote, “8 boxes be there at 1 at the house.” and Tea said, “OK.”

Tea allegedly handled the sale of the stolen goods on Internet sites.

For example, he allegedly used eBay to advertise the sale of 40 WyzeCam indoor wireless security cameras with night vision on one occasion and advertised the sale of other wireless security cameras and Google Home Mini’s on other occasions. Other items were also sold.

The investigation is continuing and could result in additional charges in other jurisdictions.