Amber alert issued for 2-year-old as NC police seek mother in murder investigation

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a 2-year-old boy after police say his mother fatally shot a relative in Johnston County, officials said.

Clayton police officers are looking for Camille Nechelle Singleton, 31, who they say shot a 68-year-old Inita Gaither, the police department said on its Facebook page Friday morning.

The Amber Alert is for her son, Dior Singleton, who they say is with her, according to Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton.

Gaither’s body was found Thursday around 4:30 p.m. when officers went to her Crawford Parkway home on a welfare check, the post stated.

She had been shot in the head with a handgun, according to a police incident report.

Singleton was last known to be driving a white U-Haul pickup truck, Shelton said.

The police department had previously identified Singleton’s child as her daughter, which is incorrect, Shelton said.

Singleton “should be considered armed and dangerous,” the post stated.

The post did not state the relationship between Singleton and Gaither.

Police ask anyone who may know where Singleton is to call them at 919-553-4611 or to call 911.

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 7:53 AM.