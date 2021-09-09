COVID halts jury selection at trial for man accused of murdering two GA prison guards

Proceedings were halted Thursday after an attorney tested positive for COVID-19 during jury selection in the death penalty trial of a Georgia prison inmate accused of murdering two corrections officers on a prison bus during a harrowing escape in 2017.

The development came on the ninth day of juror qualifying in the trial of Donnie “Whiskey” Rowe.

One of Rowe’s lawyers preliminarily tested positive for the virus in two at-home tests and was later re-tested at a lab. A negative result on the lab-administered test would only halt the selection process until Tuesday. A positive result, however, would postpone the process until Sept. 27.

Rowe, along with another inmate, Ricky “Juvie” Dubose, is charged with killing corrections Sgts. Curtis Billue and Chris Monica as the inmates were being ferried through Putnam County to a prison near Jackson the morning of June 13, 2017.

The process of qualifying 57 potential jurors began Aug. 30 in Grady County in south Georgia, a venue chosen because of pretrial publicity in the midstate where the shootings happened.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

So far, 41 prospective jurors have been chosen for a pool that will eventually be winnowed to 17 — 12 jurors and five alternates.

Those 17 jurors who are picked to hear the case will be bused to Eatonton for the beginning of testimony, which had been expected to happen early next week.