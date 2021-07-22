Baldwin County man pleads guilty to murder of Milledgeville mother, sentenced to life

A Baldwin County man arrested in the death of his girlfriend last September pleaded guilty to murder Thursday morning and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole.

Clemmon Jamar “C.J.” Hunt, 27, was arrested on Sept. 16 after the body of Latorra Michelle Tillman was discovered by Milledgeville police. Tillman, a mother of five, had been missing for three weeks when her body was found wrapped in a blanket behind the duplex she shared with Hunt.

Her body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Macon, where a medical examiner identified her and determined she died from blunt force trauma, according to the Union-Recorder. Hunt reportedly confessed to the murder when he was arrested.

Hunt was indicted on three felonies and was set to appear in Jones County Superior Court for trial in August before pleading guilty to malice murder. Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit ADA Nancy Scott Malcor, who accepted the plea on behalf of the prosecutor’s office, said Hunt was going to be tried in Gray because he was housed in the Jones County jail.

Before Hunt’s sentencing, members of Tillman’s family addressed the court, calling Tillman the “glue” that held the family together, noting all they had left of her were “ashes and memories.” Hunt didn’t speak, other than to say that he was sorry, although he knew his contrition would do no good.

Members of the Milledgeville Police Department were also in the courtroom for Hunt’s plea.