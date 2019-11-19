Bibb County judge declares mistrial after juror reads Telegraph article in jury room

A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday because of juror misconduct in the case of a man on trial for his alleged role in a Macon house-stealing scheme.

A woman who was a juror in the trial, which began Monday, took a copy of The Telegraph into the jury room on Tuesday morning and was reading coverage of the case.

Jurors had been told by Judge Verda M. Colvin early in the proceedings on Monday, as is routine, not to research the case or read news accounts of it.

The man on trial, Lemroyal James II, 56, charged with racketeering, theft and other charges in an alleged ring of property thefts that came to the attention of investigators in spring 2015, will be tried early next year.

Before testimony was to begin on Tuesday, one juror in the room told the judge that he had heard some discussion of the case but that he moved away from a group that was part of the discussion. The misconduct was reported by a bailiff who had walked into the jury room, where jurors had assembled prior to testimony in the second day of the trial.

The juror who took the paper into the jury room — who according to the judge was “very forthright” about the mistake — said she had seen a Telegraph reporter in the courtroom Monday and figured there would be an article about the case.

The juror said she had wanted to understand some terminology brought up in the trial and that The Telegraph’s account of Monday’s testimony regarding the Sovereign Citizen Movement had explained some of that.

Mistrials for such juror misconduct are rare, though there has been at least one other recent instance here where a trial was ended because assembled jurors were discussing a case before they were supposed to.