He tried to steal Macon houses in scheme, officials say. He’s his own trial attorney.

Testimony began Monday in the trial of man who prosecutors allege was the central figure in an elaborate scheme using bogus deeds and brazen tactics to steal property in and around Macon five years ago.

The alleged scam, as investigators have described it, involved finding vacant houses and trying to steal them, rent them or in some cases live in them.

Lemroyal James II, 56, faces multiple charges of racketeering and theft related to two cases. He is representing himself at trial.

The allegations against James, who was arrested in connection with the alleged crimes in May 2015, are similar to property scams employed by a radical group known as the Sovereign Citizens, whose beliefs include the notion that its affiliates are above the law, that banks are a sham and the government is unjust.

Though it was unclear if James, who has gone to trial ahead of a handful of other defendants in the case including a former Bibb County sheriff’s investigator, considers himself a follower of the group, he told Judge Verda M. Colvin on Monday that the jury about to be picked in his case “is not my jury.”

James and the other defendants have sued the county for $100 million for alleged racial discrimination and other claims.

One of the houses that James and other suspects allegedly tried to acquire illegally involved one that was for sale in Lizella and another in Macon. Locks at the houses, which were vacant but on the market, had been changed or were in the process of being changed at the direction of the alleged scamsters.

At one point during a pretrial hearing on Monday, James cited King Edward and demanded he be able to refer to himself in court as Dred Scott, noting that if rapper Snoop Dogg could assume his own moniker then so could he. The judge told James his legal name would be used in court.

During jury selection, James, who chose to wear his jailhouse jumpsuit, appeared disinterested as the charges against him were read. He sat alone at the defense table, eyes on the ceiling for much of the proceeding. Asked later by the judge if he had any objections, James twirled a finger in the air as if to say proceed, but he didn’t speak.

In fact, he said almost nothing until witnesses were called and he had the chance to cross examine them.

He had been offered a plea deal that could have limited his jail time to four years, but he turned it down. James now faces dozens of years in prison if convicted.