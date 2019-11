Crime ‘About as horrific as it gets,’ judge tells convicted rapist in east Macon assaults November 15, 2019 03:51 PM

Jamal Chris Rowe, 30, was convicted Friday of rape and other charges in a pair of sexual assaults on east Macon women in February 2018. Rowe was sentenced in Bibb Superior Court by Judge Howard Z. Simms to life plus 50 years in prison.