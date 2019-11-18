These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help

Make an anonymous tip to Macon Regional Crimestoppers and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Call 877-68CRIME or visit their website at crimestop.us.

Abel De’Leon Salas

Age: 32

Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds

Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Child Molestation

Amber K. Campbell

Age: 33

Description: White female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds

Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Christopher Cornelius

Age: 32

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probabion-Criminal Damage to Property, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement., Theft by Shoplifting

Atraea Glover

Age: 44

Description: Black female, 5 feet 4inches tall, weighs 250 pounds

Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery

Levi G. Hunt

Age: 34

Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds

Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault

Jeremy Sanford

Age: 35

Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds

Details:Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery, Identity Fraud, Driving With License Suspended, Giving False Information, Failure to Exercise Due Care