These fugitives are loose in the midstate, and you can earn a cash reward if you help
Abel De’Leon Salas
Age: 32
Description: Hispanic male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds
Details: Wanted by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Child Molestation
Amber K. Campbell
Age: 33
Description: White female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds
Details: Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
Christopher M. Cornelius
Age: 32
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds
Details: Wanted by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for Superior Court Violation of Probabion-Criminal Damage to Property, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement., Theft by Shoplifting
Atraea Glover
Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery
Age: 44
Description: Black female, 5 feet 4inches tall, weighs 250 pounds
Details: Wanted by Jones County Sheriff’s Office for Robbery
Levi G. Hunt
Age: 34
Description: White male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds
Details: Wanted by Peach County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault
Jeremy Sanford
Age: 35
Description: Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds
Details:Wanted by Houston County Sheriff’s Office for Forgery, Identity Fraud, Driving With License Suspended, Giving False Information, Failure to Exercise Due Care
