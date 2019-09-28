Man, 62, found shot dead in Bibb

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 62-year-old man was found shot dead in the middle of a Bibb County street Saturday.

He was identified as Willie Smith Jr., said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Smith was found shot in the head in the middle of the street in the 400 bock of Ibex Street, said Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Howard and Jones.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A person of interest was taken taken into custody Saturday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.